Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 159,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

FDV stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

