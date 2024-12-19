Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

VTWO stock opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

