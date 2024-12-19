Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.50.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $239.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.32 and its 200 day moving average is $322.31. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

