Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.16 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.