Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Further Reading

