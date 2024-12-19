SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF (NASDAQ:SJLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF (NASDAQ:SJLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3449 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SJLD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14. SanJac Alpha Low Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

