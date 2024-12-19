Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Issues Press Release Detailing Bitcoin and ATM Activity

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) recently filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing additional updates on its bitcoin and ATM (At-The-Market) activity. On December 16, 2024, the company announced that it has filed an additional prospectus supplement to register the offer and sale of up to an additional $50,000,000 of shares under its existing at-the-market offering program.

Under the at-the-market offering program, Semler Scientific has successfully issued and sold approximately 1,916,804 shares of its common stock, generating aggregate gross proceeds of around $100.0 million. The company now has the opportunity to sell additional shares for the remaining aggregate offering price of up to $50.0 million, as per the prospectus supplement filed on this date.

Goodwin Procter LLP, acting as counsel to Semler Scientific, has provided a legal opinion regarding the shares that may be issued under the at-the-market offering program. The legal opinion, including the included consent, has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 5.1.

In addition to this, Semler Scientific disclosed updates regarding its bitcoin holdings, capital markets activity, and a key performance indicator called “BTC Yield” in a press release on December 16, 2024. The company acquired 211 bitcoins between December 5 and December 15, 2024, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to 2,084 bitcoins. These digital assets were acquired for an aggregate of $168.6 million.

Semler Scientific’s BTC Yield, used as a key performance indicator, was reported at 67.0% from October 1 to December 15, 2024, and at 92.8% since July 1, 2024. BTC Yield represents the percentage change period-to-period of the ratio between Semler Scientific’s bitcoin holdings and its Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding.

While the company uses BTC Yield as a supplemental metric to assess the performance of its strategy in acquiring bitcoin, it’s highlighted that BTC Yield is not an operating performance or financial measure. Semler Scientific emphasizes that BTC Yield doesn’t indicate the return on investment that shareholders may realize through the company’s stock or from its bitcoin holdings.

Semler Scientific cautions investors that BTC Yield’s value may fluctuate due to various factors, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Investors are advised to consider the information provided in Semler Scientific’s SEC filings along with the BTC Yield metric.

The company also reiterated that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Semler Scientific. Interested parties can access the related prospectus and updated information on the company’s website or the SEC’s EDGAR database.

Semler Scientific is known for developing and marketing technology products and services focused on healthcare solutions to address chronic diseases. Their flagship product, QuantaFlo®, aids in diagnosing cardiovascular diseases by measuring arterial blood flow in the extremities. The company is also actively involved in bitcoin investments as part of its treasury strategy.

Investors seeking additional information can reach out to Renae Cormier, Chief Financial Officer, via [email protected].

