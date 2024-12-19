SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $23.25. SentinelOne shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1,015,363 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on S. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $352,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,172,657.40. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $1,425,434.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,345,019.74. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,693. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 287.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.