Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 119691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.
