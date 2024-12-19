Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 119691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

