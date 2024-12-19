Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Up 17.6% – Here’s Why

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.26). 533,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 66,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The company has a market cap of £42.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

