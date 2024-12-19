Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,180,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 144,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

