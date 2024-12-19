Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €23.60 ($24.58) and last traded at €23.43 ($24.41). 124,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 499,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.33 ($24.30).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €28.60 ($29.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.75.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 370,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 114,210 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,693,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,050 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,685,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,070,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 208,830 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

