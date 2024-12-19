StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CPST opened at $25.25 on Monday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21.
Institutional Trading of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
