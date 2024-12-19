StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.86. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.15.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.