StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.86. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

