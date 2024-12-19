StockNews.com Upgrades Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,708,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

