Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Erin Rose Neale Sells 1,738 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,738 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,861.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,512.96. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SNCY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,028 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.