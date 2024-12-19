Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Holds 2024 Annual Stockholders MeetingWASHINGTON, D.C., December 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA), operating under the legal entity of CEA Industries Inc., conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Decembe

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Surna’s 8K filing here.
About Surna
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
