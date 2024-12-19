Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 19,900 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $31.07 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.