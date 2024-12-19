Synovus Financial Corp Has $271,000 Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITM opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.