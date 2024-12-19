Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $181.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $191.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.