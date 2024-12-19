TCW Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGCB) Declares Dividend of $0.10

TCW Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

TCW Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGCB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. TCW Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

