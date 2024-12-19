Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.02 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after buying an additional 2,766,172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 8,460.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 115.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $22,572,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of UDR opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

