Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.05 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $114.92.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

