Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.14 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

