Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CarMax were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CarMax from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.