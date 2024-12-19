Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,163 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $143,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APGE opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $221,370.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,639.48. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $2,249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,162,804.01. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

