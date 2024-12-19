Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 409 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $270,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This trade represents a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 4.5 %

MHK opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.