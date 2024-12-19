Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.

Shares of TXRH opened at $178.95 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $115.48 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

