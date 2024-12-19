THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.76 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.61). Approximately 4,923,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,545,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.80 ($0.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on THG from GBX 66 ($0.84) to GBX 53 ($0.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.34 million, a PE ratio of -281.18, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

In other THG news, insider Charles Allen acquired 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($316,959.06). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 153,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($95,346.92). Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

