Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,079.65. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

TYL opened at $591.18 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $609.66 and its 200 day moving average is $568.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.88, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

