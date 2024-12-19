Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 139,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,156,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,457,000 after purchasing an additional 444,884 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

