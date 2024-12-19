Tidal Investments LLC Sells 625 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,964,000 after purchasing an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,516,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,562,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,809,000 after buying an additional 936,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,915,000 after buying an additional 1,103,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

