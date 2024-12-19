Tidal Investments LLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,423,762.40. This represents a 26.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. This represents a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 209.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.