Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.05 and traded as low as $34.80. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 124,169 shares.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Further Reading

