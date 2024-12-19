Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 462985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

