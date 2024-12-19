Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$72.50 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.42.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.54. 387,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.58. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$53.45 and a one year high of C$69.25. The company has a market cap of C$22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,004.50. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total transaction of C$4,380,274.80. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,081,948 over the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

