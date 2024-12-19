Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.34. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Trans-Lux Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.74.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

