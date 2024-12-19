Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 2,286,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,369. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 167.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,817 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,761 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after acquiring an additional 917,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 632,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

