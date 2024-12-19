Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $14.39. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 1,436,049 shares changing hands.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

