TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 51,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 63,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Get TriStar Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.