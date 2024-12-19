TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading 27.8% Higher – What’s Next?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 27.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 353,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 64,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 27.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.