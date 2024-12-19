TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 138,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 141,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About TRU Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.