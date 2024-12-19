Truist Financial Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $116.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.68. 56,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

