Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

