UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

Micron Technology Stock Down 11.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after buying an additional 2,477,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,568 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 254.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1,233.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

