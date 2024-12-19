UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s current price.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,488,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,764,000 after buying an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,568,000 after buying an additional 1,347,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,019,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

