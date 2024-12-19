United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $965.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $955.00 to $965.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.71.

URI traded down $6.15 on Thursday, hitting $718.00. 86,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $750.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals has a one year low of $533.70 and a one year high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in United Rentals by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,990,000. American Trust raised its position in United Rentals by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

