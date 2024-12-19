United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.29)-(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 5,982,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.83. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on X. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

