Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 28.34%.

Upexi Price Performance

Upexi stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 238,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,841. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Upexi has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

