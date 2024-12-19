Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 28.34%.
Upexi Price Performance
Upexi stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 238,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,841. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Upexi has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
Upexi Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upexi
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.