Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $427.49 and last traded at $427.49, with a volume of 525899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.96.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.